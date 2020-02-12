Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Qualys worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $85,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

