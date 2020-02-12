Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7-86.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.20 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.57-2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. 645,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,203. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,051,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $85,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.