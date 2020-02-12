Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.80 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.57-2.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,203. Qualys has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $85,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

