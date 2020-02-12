Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

