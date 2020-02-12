Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $4,119.00 and $253.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

