Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.73 million and $277,594.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00027656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012155 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.02770240 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000647 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,352,191 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.