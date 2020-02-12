Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.41. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $81.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.