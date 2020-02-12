Ralph W. Bradshaw Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) President Ralph W. Bradshaw purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,188. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

