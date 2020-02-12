Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $694.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,295,673,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,660,826,908 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

