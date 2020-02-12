Ravencoin Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $203.47 million and $30.41 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,497,440,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptohub, QBTC, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

