Raymond James Analysts Give Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) a C$13.00 Price Target

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) received a C$13.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

CG traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.05. 294,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.36 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -91.36.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

