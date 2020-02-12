Raymond James Analysts Give CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) a C$16.75 Price Target

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) has been assigned a C$16.75 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.60. 277,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.19.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

