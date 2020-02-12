RChain (RHOC) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $3,446.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, AirSwap and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Bitinka, AirSwap, OOOBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

