RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. RDS-A has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

