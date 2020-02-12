RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RDS-A in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RDS.A opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. RDS-A has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

