RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded at HSBC

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

About RDS-A

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

