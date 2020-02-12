Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $22.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.20 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $14.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $75.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $76.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $113.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

RC opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

