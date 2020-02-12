Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Realty Income worth $47,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 147.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 446,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 511,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

