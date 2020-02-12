Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 87.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

