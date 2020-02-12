Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

Several research analysts have commented on RETA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.