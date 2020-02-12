Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) recently:

2/6/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $3,372,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,906,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,037 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

