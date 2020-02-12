RED Trading 92.8% Higher Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. In the last seven days, RED has traded 92.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $632,923.00 and approximately $215,210.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00787786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

