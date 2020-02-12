Redwood Investments LLC Sells 51,046 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,046 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,853,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. The company has a market capitalization of $256.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

