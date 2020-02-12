Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,517.51. 833,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,047.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

