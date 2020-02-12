Refereum Trading Up 22.8% This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bittrex and Upbit. Refereum has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

