Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-3.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.90-3.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 1,630,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

