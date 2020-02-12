Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-3.93 EPS.

NYSE REG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

