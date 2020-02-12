Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 21,453 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 45,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,173,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

