Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

