Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $73,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

