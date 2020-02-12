Remme (REM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $202,334.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $202,334.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Kuna, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.