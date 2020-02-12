RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of RenaissanceRe worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $141.00 and a one year high of $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

