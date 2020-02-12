Rentberry Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $95,377.00 and $70.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.



Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

