Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 12th (GPRK, MOBL, MTLHY, MTRX, NABZY, NGG, NGLOY, NHYDY, NTUS, NWE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 12th:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 101 ($1.33) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 107 ($1.41).

