Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (AB, AFX, AKAM, ALO, B4B3, BDT, BP, DBAN, DHER, DRI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target increased by Cfra from $32.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $4.82 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 595 ($7.83) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.50 ($48.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €143.00 ($166.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price raised by Cfra from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($813.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €540.00 ($627.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $46.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.40 ($16.74) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €45.50 ($52.91) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $86.00 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

