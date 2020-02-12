Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ABBN, ASML, BA, BT.A, DG, DTE, JEN, NOEJ, RWE, SIE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 27 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €310.00 ($360.47) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $367.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.70 ($21.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.30 ($61.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

