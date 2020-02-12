Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

12/14/2019 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Rapid7 Inc alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.