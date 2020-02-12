Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ABDP, LMAT, LNVGY, LSLPF, LXRX, MANT, MCC, MDB, MEIP, METC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Get Ab Dynamics PLC alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.