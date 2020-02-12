Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (BAB, DLG, GLP, GLUU, GNMK, GOOD, GOOS, GRFS, GSM, HCHMY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Babcock International Group PLC alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Oncimmune (LON:ONC) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.