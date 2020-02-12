Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FirstGroup (FGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstGroup (LON: FGP) recently:

2/10/2020 – FirstGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – FirstGroup is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 164 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – FirstGroup was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 100 ($1.32).

1/23/2020 – FirstGroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – FirstGroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – FirstGroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – FirstGroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON:FGP opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.17. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

Get FirstGroup plc alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 23,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,083 in the last quarter.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.