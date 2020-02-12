Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,951,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

