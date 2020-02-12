Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$88.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$80.41 and a 12 month high of C$105.93.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

