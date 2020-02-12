Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($2.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

