Reviewing Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.41% 6.89% 0.98% First Capital 25.91% 13.33% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $351.91 million 5.37 $94.24 million $0.68 19.65 First Capital $38.98 million 5.73 $10.32 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats First Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.