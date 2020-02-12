Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

