RingCentral (RNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $185.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

2/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/5/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $198.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – RingCentral had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $189.00.

1/17/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $227.02 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,726 shares of company stock worth $37,545,278. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

