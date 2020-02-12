Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON RIO traded up GBX 110.50 ($1.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,263 ($56.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,412.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,267.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

