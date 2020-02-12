Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Rio Tinto’s analysis:

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

