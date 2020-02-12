Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0628 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014217 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit, C2CX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.