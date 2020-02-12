Rivetz (RVT) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $303,852.00 and $2,890.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

